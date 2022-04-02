StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STOR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 2,812,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

