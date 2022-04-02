StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE TNC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $79.23. 67,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
