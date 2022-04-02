StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE TNC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $79.23. 67,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at $16,562,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 7.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,877,000 after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tennant by 563.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tennant by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.