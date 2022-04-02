StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

