StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE THG traded up $4.59 on Thursday, reaching $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 252,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.59. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $154.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 88.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

