StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

RMR stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.64.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

