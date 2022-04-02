StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.66. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in trivago by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

