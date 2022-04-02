StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.91. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

