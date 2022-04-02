StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

NYSE:UMH opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and have sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 209.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

