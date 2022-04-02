StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

