StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

