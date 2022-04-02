StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USDP. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
