StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USDP. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.