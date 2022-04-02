StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of WVE opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

