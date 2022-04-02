StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE:WCC opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $82.17 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

