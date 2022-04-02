StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WNS (NYSE:WNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in WNS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $34,747,000.
WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
