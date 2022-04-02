StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WNS (NYSE:WNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in WNS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $34,747,000.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

