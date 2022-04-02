StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on ZTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.
ZTO stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
