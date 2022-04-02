StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $37,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.