StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Acquires $10,875.00 in Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $24.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.98%.
StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
