StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Acquires $10,875.00 in Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.