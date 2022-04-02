Stride (NYSE:LRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,988. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stride will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

