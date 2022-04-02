Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,707,000 after purchasing an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,243,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $145.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.