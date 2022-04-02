Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HP were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,451 shares of company stock worth $5,827,427 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

