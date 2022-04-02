Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after buying an additional 163,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

