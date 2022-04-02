Strs Ohio Sells 4,300 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN opened at $33.57 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

