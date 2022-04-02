Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 56,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 273,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

