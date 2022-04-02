Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

