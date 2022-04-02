STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON STVG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.13). 16,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,419. The company has a market capitalization of £147.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300.90 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. STV Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,251.24).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

