Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

SUBCY opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

About Subsea 7 (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.