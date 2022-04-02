Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE SPH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 307,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,423. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Natixis purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,306,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 240.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

