Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Boosts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $90.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.90.
NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Nuvei (Get Rating)
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
