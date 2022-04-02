Summit Insights Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Research analysts at Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Summit Insights’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,136,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

