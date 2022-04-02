Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE SMLP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

