Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.70.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.