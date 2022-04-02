Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200,150 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.