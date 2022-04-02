SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.