SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
