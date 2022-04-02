Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGTPY opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

