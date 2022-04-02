SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 505,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,124. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 492,767 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 5,639,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

