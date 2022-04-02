SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 505,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,124. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
