SVB Leerink Weighs in on Phreesia, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn ($3.82) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of PHR opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

