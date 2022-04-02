Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.63

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and traded as low as $23.62. Swiss Re shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 47,705 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSREY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

