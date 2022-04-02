Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $846.90 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Synthetix has a total market cap of $846.90 million and $239.50 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $7.37 or 0.00015961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00037994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00108780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.