Syscoin Price Reaches $0.66 (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $419.45 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00271824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,447,676 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

