Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.