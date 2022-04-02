Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE TARO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.59. 18,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,041. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 680.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

