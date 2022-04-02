Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 710,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,615. Tata Motors has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

