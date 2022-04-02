TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$67.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TC Energy to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TC Energy to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.38.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$71.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,646,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,656. The firm has a market cap of C$70.12 billion and a PE ratio of 38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$73.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.18.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total transaction of C$788,042.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,546.07. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

