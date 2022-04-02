Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.14.

TECK.B opened at C$52.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.36 and a 1 year high of C$54.04. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

