Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.14.

TECK.B opened at C$52.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.36 and a 1 year high of C$54.04. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.