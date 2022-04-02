Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:TDY opened at $474.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $478.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after acquiring an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

