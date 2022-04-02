Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives $120.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 48,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

