Telsey Advisory Group Increases Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $404,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

