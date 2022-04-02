Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telstra currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Telstra stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,597. Telstra has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

