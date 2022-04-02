TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,549 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $25.84.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

