Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NYSE TPX opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.