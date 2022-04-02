Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

TPX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 3,036,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,875. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

