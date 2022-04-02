Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.64. 2,090,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.